Mullin Brady Wrexham BirminghamGetty/Sky Sports
Chris Burton

‘Leg was thinking about attacking my mouth’ – Paul Mullin responds to bizarre ‘biting’ incident that ‘didn’t happen’ in Wrexham’s defeat to Birmingham in ‘Hollywood derby’

P. MullinWrexhamLeague OneBirminghamBirmingham vs Wrexham

Paul Mullin has laughed off a bizarre ‘biting’ incident in Wrexham’s defeat at Birmingham that left a rival’s leg “thinking about attacking my mouth”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Striker introduced off the bench at St Andrew's
  • Tangled with Blues defender Cochrane
  • Red Dragons slipped to first League One defeat
Join GOAL's official WhatsApp channel!
Join now