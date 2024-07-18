'Revolving door' - Leeds legend concerned USMNT's Brenden Aaronson doesn't want to play in Championship as he predicts transfer exits & poses worrying 'character' question Brenden AaronsonUSATransfersLeedsChampionship

Brenden Aaronson is reportedly ready to embrace a second chance at Leeds, but Danny Mills is not convinced the USMNT star wants Championship football.