Lay off Harry Kane! England captain is putting together one of the greatest goalscoring seasons of recent times despite Bayern Munich's struggles

The striker may not win any trophies in his first season in Bavaria, but his numbers are among the best European football has ever seen

Harry Kane was the subject of social media ridicule after his Bayern Munich debut. He came on in the 63rd minute of the German Super Cup, managed three touches, and didn't get a clear look at goal. RB Leipzig battered Bayern on the day, running out 3-0 victors.

Yes, Leipzig are a good team, and yes, Kane had only been in the country for less than 72 hours, but it seemed a cruel twist of fate that the England captain could join the one club that expected to win every domestic competition - and immediately be part of the side that lost a final.

The result was, of course, no fault of Kane's. The Bavarians were down 2-0 when he entered the fray, and Dani Olmo's 68th-minute penalty had little to do with the ex-Tottenham man. Still, it served as an ideal platform for the Internet trolls to work their magic. 'Spurs-iness' had followed Kane across the continent, it seemed.

Since then, Bayern have been beleaguered by injuries, bad luck, and poor performances. But among it all, Kane is the only player keeping them from totally drowning. To date, he has scored 30 Bundesliga goals, and added a further six in the Champions League. He has reached double-digit assists, too.

The memes cannot be stopped, and social media will always exist, but Kane is piecing together one of the great European striking seasons, and should be celebrated for that.