'Last year has been insane' - Mary Earps reveals the awards that mean the most after stunning 12 months for Man Utd and England goalkeeper
Mary Earps has grown accustomed to collecting major awards, with the Manchester United and England star revealing which mean the most to her.
- European champion is also a World Cup finalist
- Won BBC Sports Personality of the Year and an MBE
- Back-to-back FIFA Best prizes for Lionesses star