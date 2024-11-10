'Not a human being' - Lamine Yamal's father expecting Barcelona wonderkid to win multiple Ballons d'Or as he suggests position change to unlock 'Zinedine Zidane-like' potential
Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, has backed his son to win multiple Ballons d'Or and even compared the young Barcelona star to Zinedine Zidane.
- Yamal's father backs winger for Ballon d'Or success
- Barcelona winger finished eighth in 2024 voting
- Spaniard makes blistering start to 2024-25 season