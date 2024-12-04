The two clubs are set to meet in MLS Cup for the first time, continuing an east-west rivalry that has been brewing since the early days of the league

LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls have been here before.

But not in the way you might expect.

Back in 2011, MLS's playoff system was a confusing thing, a wildcard set up leading to all sorts of geographical confusion for one off games. And that is how New York - yes, New York - ended up hosting a Western [italics for emphasis] Conference playoff leg between the Red Bulls and Galaxy. It was proper knockout football. The Galaxy won 1-0, and after full time, Red Bulls midfielder and Mexican legend Rafa Marquez threw the ball at Landon Donovan. an innocent toss became a mass brawl, and two red cards were swiftly flashed. The Galaxy won the return leg with relative ease, and would go on to lift MLS Cup.

And the two sides haven't met in MLS playoffs since then. It's unfortunate, really, the two biggest sports markets in America, in nearly 30 years of MLS's existence, haven't met for a trophy. On Sunday, though, that will all change, a rivalry in the broader landscape of American sports rekindled with a trophy on the line.

"The New York-LA rivalry is always there, and we just haven't had those big moments that have driven this rivalry," current LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said.