Kylian Mbappe teases fans about potential Real Madrid move with cheeky response and admits he's expecting to be whistled by fans when France take on Chile
Kylian Mbappe offered a cheeky response when asked about his continued links with Real Madrid, as he admitted he expects whistles from France fans.
- Mbappe jokes about Real transfer
- Also expects France whistles against Chile
- Les Bleus out to bounce back from Germany loss