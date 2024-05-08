Kylian Mbappe bizarrely told to snub Real Madrid transfer & head to Saudi Arabia as fellow French World Cup winner suggests PSG star has €350m contract waiting for him
Kylian Mbappe has been advised by France legend Marcel Desailly to snub a move to Real Madrid and join a Saudi Arabian club instead.
- Mbappe heavily linked with Real Madrid move
- Desailly advises striker to head to Saudi Arabia
- Predicts he could earn €350m a year