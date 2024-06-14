Kylian Mbappe, Bukayo Saka, Memphis Depay, Romelu Lukaku and other stars adding African flavour to Euro 2024

Over 42 players of African descent will be showcasing their talents at the European Championship, highlighting the global reach and unity of football.

Football, like no other sport, has the incredible power to bridge cultures and unite people from all corners of the globe. Its universal appeal inspires countless individuals to cross seas and continents in pursuit of their dreams or simply for a better life.

The Euros, one of the world's most-watched football tournaments, showcases top talents the sport has to offer. This year, the tournament in Germany features a remarkable representation of players of African descent, highlighting the rich diversity and multiculturalism inherent in modern football.

GOAL takes a look at the top 10 players of African heritage lighting up the tournament.