‘Not a player who is injured often’ - Worrying Kyle Walker update provided by Gareth Southgate after Man City defender forced off 20 minutes into Brazil friendly
Gareth Southgate provided an update on Kyle Walker's condition after the defender limped off 20 minutes into England's friendly against Brazil.
- Southgate provides update on Walker
- Subbed off 20 minutes into Brazil clash
- Left the pitch with suspected hamstring injury