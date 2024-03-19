Kobbie Mainoo reveals unique way he found out about England senior call-up as Gareth Southgate rewards Man Utd starlet for stunning form
Kobbie Mainoo opened up on the unique way he found out about his England senior call-up after Gareth Southgate rewarded him for his stunning form.
- Mainoo was initially left out of the England squad
- Starred in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool
- Was called up by Southgate in the Three Lions squad