Brought to you by
Kevin De Bruyne Man CityGetty
Peter McVitie

Kevin De Bruyne to join Lionel Messi in MLS? Man City star interested in shock transfer to San Diego FC

Kevin De BruyneMajor League SoccerManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueLionel Messi

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne's entourage has reportedly held transfer talks with officials from new MLS side San Diego FC.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • De Bruyne representatives met with San Diego
  • California club to join MLS next year
  • De Bruyne contracted to Man City until 2025
Article continues below

Editors' Picks