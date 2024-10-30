Randal Kolo Muani PSG 102023Getty
Juventus ready to end Randal Kolo Muani's Paris Saint-Germain nightmare as Serie A giants eye January transfer

Juventus are ready to help Randal Kolo Muani end nightmarish stint at PSG as they set sights on a potential January transfer.

  • Juventus eyeing Kolo Muani for January transfer
  • French forward has endured tough time at PSG
  • Contract expires in 2028
