Vitor Roque Barcelona 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Juventus plot move for struggling Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque - but face competition for Brazilian's signing

BarcelonaVitor RoqueTransfersJuventusLaLigaSerie A

Juventus are plotting a loan move for out of favour Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque ahead of the 2024/25 season.

  • Juventus eyeing move for Roque
  • Out of favour Brazilian could leave Barcelona
  • FC Porto could compete with Italian giants for Roque
