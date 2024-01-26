Jurgen Klopp's first-ever Liverpool line-up: Where are they now?

The German took charge of Liverpool for the first time on October 17, 2015 and his starting line-up at Spurs makes for fascinating reading...

Jurgen Klopp is the most successful Liverpool manager of the 21st century, having won six trophies with the Reds so far, including a Champions League and Premier League.

It's a remarkable record when one considers the club was in crisis when the German took over in 2015, shortly after Brendan Rodgers had been sacked.

Indeed, one look at the starting line-up for Klopp's first match, at Tottenham on October 17, 2015, shows just how far Liverpool have come since his arrival at Anfield.

With his tenure as Red boss concluding at the end of the 2023-24 season, GOAL looks back at which players featured in that 0-0 draw in north London, and where they are they now.