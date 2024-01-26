Jurgen Klopp's shock decision to leave Liverpool is a disaster for the club and its fans - the void he leaves behind could be impossible to fill

The Reds are reeling right now after their charismatic boss announced that he will walk away at the end of the season

Jurgen Klopp said of his decision to stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, "I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people at this moment." That's probably the understatement of the century.

Friday morning's announcement has taken the whole world of football by surprise. Nobody saw this coming. Not now, not with Klopp's construction of a second great team at Anfield going better than anyone envisaged.

Despite overhauling their entire midfield last summer, Liverpool are top of the Premier League and still in contention to win three cup competitions. Klopp says he's "running out of energy" and that is understandable, given just how much he's invested into the club since taking over in 2015.