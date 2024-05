Jurgen Klopp's last YNWA video: Beloved Liverpool boss visibly moved as he bids emotional goodbye to Anfield crowd on Premier League final day LiverpoolJuergen KloppPremier LeagueLiverpool vs Wolverhampton

Jurgen Klopp has taken in a final rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ as Liverpool manager, with the German visibly moved on his Anfield farewell.