'I was alright until I saw my mum and dad's face' - Jude Bellingham close to tears after winning Champions League in spectacular debut season at Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham showed just what Champions League success means to him in an emotional interview following Real Madrid's win over Borussia Dortmund.
- Bellingham fought back tears after UCL triumph
- Madrid beat Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley
- Spanish giants claim 15th European crown