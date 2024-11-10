Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Chris Burton

Jude Bellingham in 'less selfish' admission as Real Madrid superstar finally ends 14-game goal drought

J. BellinghamReal MadridReal Madrid vs OsasunaLaLiga

Jude Bellingham admits to being "less selfish" this season after finally ending his 14-game goal drought for Real Madrid.

  • Hit 23 goals for Los Blancos last season
  • End product hard to come by this term
  • Opened account for campaign vs Osasuna
