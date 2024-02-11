Jude Bellingham is unstoppable! England star joins Real Madrid goalscoring royalty - and equals David Beckham record - after just 29 games

Jude Bellingham is unstoppable! England star joins Real Madrid goalscoring royalty - and equals David Beckham record - after just 29 gamesRichard MillsGetty ImagesJude BellinghamReal MadridDavid BeckhamReal Madrid vs GironaGironaLaLigaJude Bellingham has equalled David Beckham's Real Madrid goalscoring tally of 20 goals - and in 126 fewer games.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBellingham helps Madrid thrash GironaBags 19th and 20th goals of seasonMatches Beckham's Madrid goal haul