'Really good performance' - Jude Bellingham bizarrely claims England had 'massive control' throughout gruelling Slovakia tie as he addresses 'negative energy' around Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad Jude BellinghamEnglandEngland vs SlovakiaSlovakiaEuropean Championship

Jude Bellingham felt England put in a "really good performance" against Slovakia after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Euro 2024.