Jude Bellingham still deserves the Ballon d'Or! Forget Euro 2024 disappointment - Real Madrid star boy is best choice for Golden Ball

The England star's campaign ended in heartbreak, but he needs to be recognised for a historic season

After 16 years of scarcely broken dominance, barring a major miracle, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi will ever win the Ballon d'Or ever again. Last year represented a misty-eyed victory lap for this era, with Messi's 2022 World Cup triumph earning him a final taste of world football's greatest individual prize.

In 2024, we will enter a brave new world, with a small group of frontrunners in line to win their first-ever Ballon d'Or. Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid's Champions League final hero, is the favourite at present - especially if you ask Rio Ferdinand. However, unlike in previous years, his ascension is far from a foregone conclusion.

Had he replicated his big-game performances for Brazil at Copa America, and Spain hadn't won Euro 2024, he might have had a clean run at the Golden Ball. But these events have strengthened calls for Rodri, Lamine Yamal or even Dani Carvajal to get the nod this year.

Then there's the looming presence of Jude Bellingham. For months, he seemed perfectly placed to become the first English Ballon d'Or winner since apple-core throwing enthusiast Michael Owen back in 2001. But his own chances were dented by a less than explosive end to the season and an ultimately disappointing European Championship.

Recency bias be damned, though. To entirely dismiss Bellingham as a possible Ballon d'Or winner would be to completely ignore him taking the world by storm before Christmas. As such, he must be considered a contender ahead of the trophy being handed out on October 28.