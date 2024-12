Jude Bellingham links up with Chelsea duo Jadon Sancho & Noni Madueke as Real Madrid star shares snaps from Dubai beach trip during ‘much-needed’ Christmas break J. Bellingham Real Madrid J. Sancho N. Madueke Chelsea LaLiga

Jude Bellingham posed with Chelsea stars Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke during the Real Madrid midfielder's winter break.