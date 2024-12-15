Jubilant Man Utd fans predict Marcus Rashford 'will be at Wycombe next year' as Ruben Amorim is hailed for making 'major statement' by dropping 'bloody awful' forward for Man City clash
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been hailed by fans after dropping Marcus Rashford from his squad for the derby against City.
- Rashford left out of squad for Man City clash
- Fans expecting forward to leave club
- Praise Amorim for making such a big call