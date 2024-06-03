Jose Mourinho Romelu Lukaku Paulo DybalaGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Jose Mourinho gives savage response to reports he wants Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala at Fenerbahce

Jose MourinhoPaulo DybalaRomelu LukakuFenerbahceSuper LigRoma vs JuventusRomaSerie ATransfers

New Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has responded to rumours that he wants Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala to join him at the Turkish club.

  • Fenerbahce linked with Dybala and Lukaku
  • Mourinho responds to the rumours
  • Denies any chances of signing Roma duo
