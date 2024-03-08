Jordan Henderson has rediscovered footballing 'pleasure' at Ajax following Saudi Pro League nightmare with Al-Ettifaq as ex-Liverpool man fights for England spot ahead of Euro 2024
Jordan Henderson has rediscovered his "pleasure" for football since joining Ajax, according to manager John van 't Schip.
- Henderson moved to Ajax from Al-Ettifaq
- Saudi Pro League move backfired spectacularly
- Van 't Schip backs midfielder for England call-up