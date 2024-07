Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich is on! Portugal star to join Harry Kane at Allianz Arena as Fulham agree to €46m transfer - with medical already pencilled in for Vincent Kompany's top target Bayern MunichJoao PalhinhaTransfersFulhamPremier LeagueBundesligaPortugalHarry Kane

Joao Palhinha is reportedly set to join Harry Kane at Bayern Munich as Fulham have agreed to a €46m (£38m/$48m) transfer.