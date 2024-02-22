‘Even God couldn’t stand him!’ - Joao Cancelo absolutely slammed for 'attitude and behaviour problem’ throughout career which led to Man City and Valencia exits
Joao Cancelo has been slammed for his "attitude problem" at Manchester City and Valencia, with one journalist joking "even God couldn't stand him".
- Cancelo fell out with Guardiola
- Failed to meet standards set out by manager
- Shipped out on loan to Bayern and Barcelona