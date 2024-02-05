Stop sucking the joy out of football! Jamie Carragher and the Celebration Police have got it all wrong - Arsenal and Mikel Arteta can enjoy beating Premier League table-toppers Liverpool however they want

The Gunners have once again been criticised for going over the top after a big victory - and it's getting boring now

When Leandro Trossard put the gloss on Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Sunday, darting through on goal and firing a deflected shot through the bewildered Alisson Becker's legs, Mikel Arteta exploded with joy, bouncing up and down his technical area like a man possessed. And the celebrations were only getting started, too.

As soon as the full-time whistle sounded, the entire Emirates - aside from the emptying away end, of course - belted out a joint rendition of club anthem North London Forever, which the stadium DJ soon blended into the ABBA's classic, Voulez Vous. The players were more than happy to soak in the carnival atmosphere.

The outstanding Jorginho bounced arm and arm with midfield partner Declan Rice, Arteta mimicked Jurgen Klopp's trademark fist-pump celebration and Martin Odegaard stole Stuart MacFarlane's camera before snapping the long-time club photographer in front of the fans behind the goal.

For anyone of an Arsenal persuasion, it was close to heaven. Indeed, Arteta was in a jubilant mood post-match, hailing the atmosphere as the best the team had generated all season. However, not everyone was delighted to see the Gunners celebrating with such vigour.