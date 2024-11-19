Wrexham AFC v Northampton Town FC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

James McClean to escape further fan 'abuse' as leaked EFL letter reveals special substitution agreement with Wrexham star

J. McCleanWrexhamLeague One

Wrexham's James McClean looks set to avoid further fan 'abuse' after agreeing a special substitution arrangement with the EFL.

  • McClean has been targeted by supporters
  • But now has substitution agreement with EFL
  • Can leave pitch to go straight down tunnel
