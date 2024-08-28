Jadon Sancho is heading to Serie A! Chelsea snubbed as Man Utd agree initial loan with Juventus - and Bianconeri must sign winger on permanent transfer
Jadon Sancho's Manchester United career is coming to an end after Juventus agreed a deal to sign the England international on an initial loan.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sancho set to join Juventus on initial loan
- Serie A side will have obligation to buy winger
- Chelsea lose out after holding talks