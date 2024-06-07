Jack Grealish agrees ‘four-week loan’ to Ibiza clubs after England Euro 2024 snub – with Wayne Lineker responding to transfer joke after Man City star freed for summer party Jack GrealishEnglandShowbizManchester CityEuropean ChampionshipPremier League

Jack Grealish has been left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad, leading fans to joke that he can now agree a “four-week loan deal” to clubs in Ibiza.