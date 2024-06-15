Italy player ratings vs Albania: Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella spare Azzurri's blushes as Luciano Spalletti's team get off to winning start at Euro 2024 after Albania's record-breaking goal

Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella spared Italy's blushes in their Euros title defence against a fast-starting Albania

Italy recovered from conceding the fastest goal in Euros history to secure a comeback 2-1 win over plucky Albania.

Nedim Bajrami pounced on Italy's defensive uncertainty to give Albania the lead after 23 seconds but Alessandro Bastoni's header and Nicolo Barella's sublime strike from the edge of the area put them ahead after 16 minutes.

The defending champions were unable to hammer home their advantage and it nearly cost them as Gianluigi Donnarumma made a crucial save in the game's dying embers. In the end, Italy held on in unconvincing fashion on Saturday night.

GOAL rates Italy's players from Westfalenstadion...