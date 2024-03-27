Inter Miami host Stefanos Tsitsipas & Paula Badosa! Tennis power couple gifted Lionel Messi jerseys as they meet Jordi Alba & Sergio Busquets after being welcomed to MLS club by David Beckham
Tennis power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa visited Inter Miami's training facility, where they received a Lionel Messi shirt.
- Tsitsipas and Badosa visited Inter Miami
- Beckham hosted the tennis power couple
- Received a Lionel Messi kit