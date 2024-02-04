VIDEO: Inter Miami get there in the end! Lionel Messi watches on as Herons beat spirited Hong Kong XI in pre-season friendly

Harry Sherlock
Lionel Messi Inter Miami Hong KongGetty
Lionel MessiInter Miami CFHong Kong Team vs Inter Miami CFHong Kong TeamClub FriendliesMajor League Soccer

Hong Kong put up a fight against their MLS opponents, equalising before half-time, but Gerardo Martino's side got there in the end with a 4-1 win.

  • Messi, Alba and Busquets benched
  • Miami scored twice in five minutes in second half
  • Preparations continue for MLS season

