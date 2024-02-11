'I have a pretty good shot!' - USMNT star Ricardo Pepi full of confidence after extending scoring run off the bench in PSV's win over Volendam

Ryan Tolmich
Pepi PSV 2024Getty
USARicardo PepiFC VolendamEredivisieFC Volendam vs PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven

USMNT star Ricardo Pepi seems full of confidence after scoring yet another goal off the bench for PSV in a win over Volendam.

  • Pepi scores in 5-1 win
  • Seventh goal in all competitions
  • Leads Eredivisie in minutes-per-goal

