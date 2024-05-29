Welcome to Wrexham Ollie PalmerGetty/FX
Richard Mills

Humphrey Ker explains what will happen to Welcome to Wrexham if Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side endure 'seven-game losing streak' in League One next season

WrexhamLeague OneLeague Two

Humphrey Ker has explained what will happen to hit show Welcome to Wrexham if the team endures a "seven-game losing streak" in League One.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Welcome to Wrexham is a huge success
  • Club preparing for life in League One
  • Ker says the club's lows make the documentary better
Article continues below