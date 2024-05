How Real Madrid have helped Jude Bellingham add England ‘X-factor’ as Alan Shearer backs Ballon d’Or contender to play ‘huge part’ in bid for Euro 2024 glory Jude BellinghamEnglandEuropean ChampionshipReal MadridLaLiga

Alan Shearer has explained how Real Madrid have helped Jude Bellingham to add “X-factor” for England ahead of their bid for Euro 2024 glory.