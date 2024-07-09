How to follow Manchester United in 2024-25 pre-season matches

Manchester United have another busy pre-season planned ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, so here's everything you need to know.

Erik ten Hag will be looking forward to leading Manchester United into the 2024-25 campaign, with the Red Devils undoubtedly aiming to challenge for a spot in the Champions League.

Man Utd finished the campaign on a high, beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final, and Ten Hag will be hoping he can add more silverware to his collection in the new season.

The Dutchman's side are due to a play a series of pre-season friendlies across the globe before opening up their new Premier League campaign against Fulham at Old Trafford on August 17.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Manchester United's pre-season plans ahead of the 2024-25 season.