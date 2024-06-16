Revealed: How England captain Harry Kane convinced ex-Liverpool man Danny Murphy to retire

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeRevealed: How England captain Harry Kane convinced ex-Liverpool man Danny Murphy to retireHarry KaneEnglandEuropean ChampionshipFormer Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy revealed he took the decision to retire after watching young Harry Kane in action.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMurphy retired after watching Kane in actionEx-Liverpool star last played for BlackburnHopes England win Euro 2024 under Kane's leadershipArticle continues below