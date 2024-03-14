History for Mohamed Salah! Egyptian King enters Liverpool record books with 20th goal of the season in Europa League mauling of Sparta Prague
Mohamed Salah made more history for Liverpool on Thursday when he scored in their blistering start to the Europa League clash against Sparta Prague.
- Salah scored in hammering of Sparta Prague
- Has netted at least 20 goals in seven straight years
- Also grabbed two assists in incredible start