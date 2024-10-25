Heung-min Son injury latest: Is Tottenham captain available to face Crystal Palace in Premier League? Ange Postecoglou provides update in Friday press conference
Heung-min Son is an injury doubt for Tottenham's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, with Ange Postecoglou offering zero guarantees he'll play
- Son looking unlikely for weekend, says Postecoglou
- South Korean sat out European win over AZ Alkmaar
- Son subbed off against West Ham due to knock