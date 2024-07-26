Harry Maguire Man UtdGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Defiant Harry Maguire insists he is part of Manchester United's future as he targets silverware in 2024/25

Harry MaguireManchester UnitedPremier League

A defiant Harry Maguire insists that he is part of Manchester United's future and is ready to win silverware in 2024/25.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Maguire rediscovered himself last season at United
  • Believes that he is a key figure in Erik ten Hag's plans
  • Gunning for glory in the new season
Article continues below