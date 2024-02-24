Harry Kane is on fire again! England star saves Bayern with late winner against RB Leipzig to give Thomas Tuchel's team hope of catching Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga title race
England captain Harry Kane scored twice to carry Bayern Munich to a scrappy win over RB Leipzig and stay in the Bundesliga title race.
- Kane scored before Sesko equalised
- England captain won it in stoppage time
- Bayern eight points behind Leverkusen