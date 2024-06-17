Harry Kane can't keep 'playing the Erling Haaland role' - England's unconvincing win over Serbia showed that Gareth Southgate hasn't learned from past mistakes

The Bayern Munich striker cut a frustrated figure in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 opener as the manager got his tactics wrong once again

Gareth Southgate's 100 percent record in major tournament openers in still intact, just about. England sit top of Group C after their 1-0 win over Serbia, and barring an unlikely collapse, should now go on to book a spot in the European Championship knockout stages.

But none of the tournament heavyweights will fear Southgate's side based on Sunday's performance. England looked toothless against Serbia, and only ended up with all three points because Jude Bellingham took it upon himself to carry them over the line.

It was the Real Madrid man's 13th-minute goal that proved to be the difference between the two sides, as he timed his run perfectly to meet a deflected Bukayo Saka cross and power home a bullet header. England were good value for the lead, and played a frenetic pace for the first half-hour of the game, but soon ran out of steam and went into retreat in the second half, which lead to a few tense moments. Serbia could well have snatched a draw had it not been for Jordan Pickford's outstanding reflexes.

It was the kind of safety-first showing England fans have become all too accustomed to in the Southgate era, and there will be more heartbreak on the cards if he doesn't change the habit of lifetime.

Harry Kane especially, won't want to endure another 90 minutes as a spectator. Getting the best out of the Bayern Munich man will be the difference between glory and failure for the Three Lions, but Southgate still doesn't seem to have learned from his past mistakes.