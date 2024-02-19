‘Harry Kane gets abuse because he doesn't have an 'I' at the end of his name!’ - Critics told to lay off Bayern Munich striker amid trophy struggles & efforts to fill Robert Lewandowski void Harry KaneBayern MunichRobert LewandowskiEnglandBundesliga

Harry Kane wouldn’t get “abuse” if he had “an ‘I’ at the end of his name”, says Paul Lambert, with critics of the Bayern Munich star being questioned.