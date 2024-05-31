Hansi Flick problems already? Barcelona ‘can’t register’ new boss or his staff in latest financial blunder

(C)GettyImagesSoham MukherjeeHansi Flick problems already? Barcelona ‘can’t register’ new boss or his staff in latest financial blunderHans-Dieter FlickBarcelonaLaLigaTransfersBarcelona are reportedly struggling to register Hansi Flick and his staff members as they continue to face financial problems.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarcelona in trouble with FlickYet to register the new manager with La LigaHas not yet received £85.5m from LiberoArticle continues below