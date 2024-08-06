'Haaland as a midfielder' - Kevin De Bruyne shows off bold new haircut as Manchester City star returns to training after Euro 2024 disappointment with Belgium
Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training with Manchester City and has showcased a bold new hairstyle similar to that of his team-mate Erling Haaland.
- De Bruyne returns to Man City training
- Sports new hairstyle akin to Haaland
- Could be his last season with Cityzens