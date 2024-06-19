Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler next up? Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and the greatest teenage Euros tournaments - ranked

The tournament has provided a stage for two young guns to explode into mainstream consciousness

Even in an era when every league on the planet is available to watch if you know where to look, there's nothing quite like an international tournament when it comes to a young superstar announcing themselves to the world. Just take Lamine Yamal, for example.

There's been murmurings that the 16-year-old is properly special for some time, but unless you're a Barcelona fan or devoted European football head, one might not have had the pleasure of watching him go to work live. That all changed on Saturday.

Given his biggest platform yet, Yamal shrugged off the pressure that came with becoming the youngest player in European Championship history against Croatia. Dangerous throughout, he capped off an imperious first-half display by setting up Dani Carvajal - a team-mate literally twice his age - with a delightful cross.

Then, a few days later, Clasico rival Arda Guler also used Euro 2024 as a canvas to display his artistry to the widest audience possible. There have been a lot of stunning goals in the tournament already, but the Real Madrid and Turkey star's wondrous, left-footed curler against Georgia is right up there.

But these are far from the first young guns to make a splash at the Euros. Below, GOAL has taken a trip down memory lane by ranking the other best European Championship campaigns from teenagers...