‘He got in the way!’ - Bukayo Saka blames Arsenal team-mate for denying him first-ever hat-trick in Monaco win

GettyChris Burton‘He got in the way!’ - Bukayo Saka blames Arsenal team-mate for denying him first-ever hat-trick in Monaco winB. SakaArsenalChampions LeagueK. HavertzArsenal vs MonacoBukayo Saka has jokingly blamed Arsenal team-mate Kai Havertz for denying him what would have been a first senior hat-trick of his career.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGunners forward bagged another braceHelped to secure Champions League victoryStill waiting to collect his first match ballFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱